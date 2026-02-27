Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$247.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.31.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded down C$4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,521. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$151.25 and a 1 year high of C$240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$319.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$233.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$215.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This represents a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Key Stories Impacting Royal Bank of Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank of Canada this week:

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.