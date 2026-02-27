Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$247.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.31.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This represents a 93.96% decrease in their position.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and record profit — RBC posted C$4.08 EPS and C$17.96B revenue, delivering an earnings and revenue surprise that signals resilient underlying businesses. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Wealth & retail strength boosted results — Wealth management and personal banking benefited from strong North American equity markets and higher consumer activity, supporting fee income. RBC Earnings Beat Estimates, Boosted by Personal Banking, Wealth Management
- Positive Sentiment: Board returns and capital posture — Management reported record results and signaled stronger capital returns, which can support shareholder payouts and investor confidence. Royal Bank of Canada Posts Record Q1 2026 Profit and Strengthens Capital Returns
- Positive Sentiment: New business focus — RBC is targeting financing and advisory roles in emerging defense and energy projects in Canada, which could drive future fee and lending opportunities. RBC Seeks to Bet on New Defense, Energy Projects in Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Business mix and highlights — Management emphasized strength across capital markets, personal and commercial banking; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Royal Bank of Canada Earnings Lifted by Wealth Management
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary / earnings recap — Multiple outlets summarize the beat and operational drivers; useful context but largely reiterative of company release. Royal Bank of Canada Q1 earnings benefit from personal, commercial banking gains
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated credit-loss provision — Reports note an elevated provision that offset some of the upside; higher provisions can pressure near-term profitability and create uncertainty. Royal Bank (RY) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market reaction — RY sits near its 52‑week high with a relatively high PEG; combined with lower-than-average trading volume today, this likely prompted short-term profit-taking that pushed the share price down despite the beat. Royal Bank of Canada Trading Info
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.
