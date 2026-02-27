Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$169.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$161.90.

TSE STN traded down C$4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching C$125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$132.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$141.96. Stantec has a one year low of C$109.74 and a one year high of C$160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.52 per share, with a total value of C$526,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. This represents a 8.03% increase in their position. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

