Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCKT. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 1,003,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,767. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $571.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398 over the last three months. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

