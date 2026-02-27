Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

RKLB opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business had revenue of $179.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,647,384. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $265,048,346 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, wider margins and a much larger backlog give visible revenue runway and helped sentiment; management reported Q4 revenue of ~$180M, FY revenue of ~$602M and backlog of $1.85B. Earnings Release

Record revenue, wider margins and a much larger backlog give visible revenue runway and helped sentiment; management reported Q4 revenue of ~$180M, FY revenue of ~$602M and backlog of $1.85B. Positive Sentiment: New commercial and government wins (multi-launch deal with BlackSky) plus acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components) expand addressable market and vertical integration, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. BlackSky Contract Optical Support Acquisition

New commercial and government wins (multi-launch deal with BlackSky) plus acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components) expand addressable market and vertical integration, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Product and tech expansion: new silicon solar arrays and increased manufacturing capacity (Auckland Machine Complex) position Rocket Lab in space-power and spacecraft component supply chains — strategic positives for future large constellations and space-based data centers. Solar Arrays Release

Product and tech expansion: new silicon solar arrays and increased manufacturing capacity (Auckland Machine Complex) position Rocket Lab in space-power and spacecraft component supply chains — strategic positives for future large constellations and space-based data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance / near-term mix: Q1 revenue guide ($185M–$200M) shows continued growth but the midpoint is slightly below some street estimates — mixed read for near-term expectations. Earnings Highlights

Guidance / near-term mix: Q1 revenue guide ($185M–$200M) shows continued growth but the midpoint is slightly below some street estimates — mixed read for near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed—some buy/overweight calls remain but BTIG reiterated a Hold citing elevated execution risk; that keeps short-term price action sensitive to delivery updates. BTIG Hold Note

Analyst positioning is mixed—some buy/overweight calls remain but BTIG reiterated a Hold citing elevated execution risk; that keeps short-term price action sensitive to delivery updates. Negative Sentiment: Neutron delay: management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late‑2026 after test issues — this raises short‑term execution risk, extends peak R&D spend and prompted immediate investor concern. Neutron Delay Coverage

Neutron delay: management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late‑2026 after test issues — this raises short‑term execution risk, extends peak R&D spend and prompted immediate investor concern. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: GAAP loss per share came in worse than some estimates (reported -$0.09 vs. consensus ~ -$0.05), which, combined with elevated spending, keeps near-term profitability under scrutiny. Earnings Transcript

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

