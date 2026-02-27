Rock Creek Group LP Has $79.23 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises about 8.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 1.60% of Choice Hotels International worth $79,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $148.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

