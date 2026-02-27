Rock Creek Group LP Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $77.68.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

