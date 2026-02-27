Rock Creek Group LP Buys 36,648 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.27 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

