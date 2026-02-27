Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 477,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $228,528,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $6,057,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Avantor by 110.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $458,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,500 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

