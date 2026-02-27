Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

MIDD opened at $167.00 on Friday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $866.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.52 per share, with a total value of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,452.92. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Middleby by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

