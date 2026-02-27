Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,432 and last traded at GBX 7,431, with a volume of 31361385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,269.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,830.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,593.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,587.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,464, for a total transaction of £169,821.12. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries.

We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

