Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $148.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 110.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 922.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 225,679 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 80,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the period.

Q4 results beat expectations — fourth-quarter product revenue of $57.3M (IMCIVREE), revenue up ~36.9% y/y, and EPS loss of ($0.73) that beat consensus. The print and accompanying slide deck reinforce commercial traction.

Near-term catalysts could boost valuation if positive — PDUFA goal date for the sNDA in acquired HO on March 20, 2026, plus planned topline readouts in March from a 12‑patient Japanese Phase 3 cohort and the EMANATE Phase 3 trial; positive Phase 2 extension data were also highlighted.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $143 and maintained a Buy rating, implying a sizable upside from current levels — a bullish analyst signal for investors focused on upside potential.

Needham cut its price target to $139 but kept a Buy rating — still constructive but a smaller upside than prior.

Rhythm forecasts materially higher 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses of $385M–$415M to support HO launch preparations, which will pressure near‑term profitability and cash burn expectations.

Company remains unprofitable with negative net margin and very negative ROE, underscoring execution and margin risk until new indications or scale materially improve results.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

