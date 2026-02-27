RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,373 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 29th total of 27,768 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 24,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,289. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Cuts Dividend

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

