Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spire Q4 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Shares of SR opened at $90.79 on Friday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS view to $5.29 (from $5.25), which sits inside Spire’s company guidance range and supports the utility’s medium‑term earnings outlook — a constructive datapoint for valuation and dividend support.

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS view to $5.29 (from $5.25), which sits inside Spire’s company guidance range and supports the utility’s medium‑term earnings outlook — a constructive datapoint for valuation and dividend support. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted Q2 2027 and Q2 2026 quarterly forecasts (Q2 2027 to $3.92 from $3.66; Q2 2026 to $3.78 from $3.69), and nudged Q1 2027 higher to $1.76 — these upward revisions point to stronger seasonal/near‑term cash generation assumptions.

Zacks lifted Q2 2027 and Q2 2026 quarterly forecasts (Q2 2027 to $3.92 from $3.66; Q2 2026 to $3.78 from $3.69), and nudged Q1 2027 higher to $1.76 — these upward revisions point to stronger seasonal/near‑term cash generation assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary: a Seeking Alpha piece touts Spire as a portfolio return enhancer (marketing/idea piece). It may attract retail interest but contains no new company data. Article Title

Analyst/market commentary: a Seeking Alpha piece touts Spire as a portfolio return enhancer (marketing/idea piece). It may attract retail interest but contains no new company data. Neutral Sentiment: Administrative filing referenced “Spire Healthcare Group plc” (Form 8.3) from Dimensional Fund Advisors — this concerns a different company (Spire Healthcare) and is not related to Spire Inc. (SR), so it should not affect SR’s fundamentals. Form 8.3

Administrative filing referenced “Spire Healthcare Group plc” (Form 8.3) from Dimensional Fund Advisors — this concerns a different company (Spire Healthcare) and is not related to Spire Inc. (SR), so it should not affect SR’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q1 2028 EPS to $1.73 from $1.82 — a downward revision that trims expectations for that quarter and could weigh on short‑term sentiment if investors focus on quarter‑to‑quarter smoothing.

Zacks cut Q1 2028 EPS to $1.73 from $1.82 — a downward revision that trims expectations for that quarter and could weigh on short‑term sentiment if investors focus on quarter‑to‑quarter smoothing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced Q3 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates (Q3 2027 to $0.17 from $0.26; Q3 2026 to $0.15 from $0.20), signaling weaker expected results in those quarters — a potential near‑term negative for momentum if confirmed by company commentary.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

