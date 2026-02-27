Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Camping World (CWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) recently:
- 2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Camping World had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $18.00.
- 2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2026 – Camping World was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 1/31/2026 – Camping World was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 12/29/2025 – Camping World had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -34.72%.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
