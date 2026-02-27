Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Camping World (CWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) recently:

2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Camping World had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $18.00.

2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Camping World had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Camping World was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/31/2026 – Camping World was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

12/29/2025 – Camping World had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -34.72%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

