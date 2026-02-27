Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.
About Reliance Worldwide
