Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $2,742,135.80 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,742,135.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 185,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,657,460.85. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,464 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $1,716,619.36.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.61, for a total transaction of $2,976,540.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.88, for a total transaction of $3,554,320.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total transaction of $3,269,420.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $3,275,860.00.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $150.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reddit from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reddit from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

