Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.65. 9,494,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,964,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCAT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Red Cat from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Red Cat by 181.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Red Cat by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

