Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – Joby Aviation had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Joby Aviation was given a new $18.00 price target by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/26/2026 – Joby Aviation was upgraded by HC Wainwright from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Joby Aviation had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Joby Aviation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Joby Aviation had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at $339,816,657.24. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,711.68. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

