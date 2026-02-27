Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE O traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 518,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,925. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

