RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $16.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.
REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.
RealReal Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal
In other news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $210,208.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,912.32. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $2,522,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RealReal
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in RealReal by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
RealReal News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting RealReal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $0.06 vs. $0.04 est. and revenue of $194.1M vs. $190.6M; GMV and revenue rose sharply year-over-year and the company surpassed $2 billion in annual GMV, reinforcing growth momentum. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued 2026 guidance and mid-term targets that modestly top street revenue expectations (Q1 revenue guide $185–189M vs. consensus ~$183M; FY revenue guide $765–780M vs. ~$763M) and outlined 12–15% GMV growth for 2026 — signaling confidence in demand and supply-side improvements. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Operational leverage and margin upside from a consignment-first, capital-light model and platform scale were highlighted by analysts; Seeking Alpha notes higher gross margins (mid-70%s) and sizable EBITDA acceleration as GMV scales, supporting a reiterated Buy thesis. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Management is investing in AI and automation (authentication, pricing, seller sourcing and listing throughput) to increase throughput and margins — a strategic shift that investors view as a longer-term operating-leverage catalyst. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha summaries) emphasize the beat but also dig into metric-level comparisons and assumptions; these deeper reads are useful for modeling but not immediate market movers. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sale — 121,399 shares reported — may soak up some sentiment-sensitive buying interest and can be viewed as a short-term headwind by some investors. Read More.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.
At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.
