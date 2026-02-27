Raymond James Financial Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $237,078.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,166.40. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

