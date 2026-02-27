Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down C$2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$132.57. 2,044,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,620. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$78.06 and a 1-year high of C$136.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.