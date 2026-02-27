Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,024 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 29th total of 2,265 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:METCZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high‐grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long‐term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

