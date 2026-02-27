R Squared Ltd Sells 2,404 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

R Squared Ltd cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,801 shares of company stock valued at $32,360,491. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

