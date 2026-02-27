R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 341.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 168.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

