Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $127,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

PWR stock opened at $564.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $573.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.