Quanex Building Products Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 178,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $946.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

