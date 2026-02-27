Q1 EPS Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $246.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $246.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,783,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,497,470,000 after buying an additional 3,462,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,920,258,000 after buying an additional 3,062,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,528,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates across nearly every quarter and fiscal year for AEM, including a material lift to FY2026 EPS to $12.32 (from $7.75) and FY2027 to $11.90 (from $6.87); several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027) were also increased. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating but the revisions materially improve the near‑term earnings trajectory, which can support the share price.

Zacks Research raised estimates across nearly every quarter and fiscal year for AEM, including a material lift to FY2026 EPS to $12.32 (from $7.75) and FY2027 to $11.90 (from $6.87); several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027) were also increased. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating but the revisions materially improve the near‑term earnings trajectory, which can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes from industry press point to Agnico’s reinforced “mining discipline” and operational focus, generating positive investor buzz and reinforcing expectations for cash‑flow resilience. Agnico Eagle Mines Reinforces Mining Discipline

Coverage notes from industry press point to Agnico’s reinforced “mining discipline” and operational focus, generating positive investor buzz and reinforcing expectations for cash‑flow resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison pieces weigh AEM against Newmont (NEM), noting both companies are strengthening cash flows and expanding projects amid elevated gold prices — useful context for relative valuation and capital allocation decisions but not a company‑specific catalyst. NEM vs. AEM: Which Gold Mining Giant Should You Invest in Now?

Sector comparison pieces weigh AEM against Newmont (NEM), noting both companies are strengthening cash flows and expanding projects amid elevated gold prices — useful context for relative valuation and capital allocation decisions but not a company‑specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional market commentary and comparisons (Zacks/third‑party writeups) reiterate AEM’s strengths versus peers; these help investor narrative but largely echo the Zacks estimate changes rather than introduce new company‑specific information. Zacks: NEM vs AEM Analysis

Additional market commentary and comparisons (Zacks/third‑party writeups) reiterate AEM’s strengths versus peers; these help investor narrative but largely echo the Zacks estimate changes rather than introduce new company‑specific information. Neutral Sentiment: Broader mining/dividend stories (e.g., on other miners) may shift investor flows within the sector but are only indirectly relevant to AEM’s fundamentals. This Dividend Stock Has Been the Ultimate ‘Trump Trade’

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

