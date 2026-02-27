PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from PubMatic’s conference call:

PubMatic beat Q4 guidance with $27.8M adjusted EBITDA (a 35% margin), GAAP net income of $6.7M, free cash flow up 32% to $46M, and a strong balance sheet with $145.5M cash and zero debt.

adjusted EBITDA (a margin), GAAP net income of $6.7M, free cash flow up 32% to $46M, and a strong balance sheet with cash and zero debt. Management positions PubMatic as an early leader in agentic AI — launching AgenticOS , co-founding the Ad Context Protocol, running 250+ agentic deals, and rolling out AI publisher solutions that already monetize ~10% of publishers.

, co-founding the Ad Context Protocol, running 250+ agentic deals, and rolling out AI publisher solutions that already monetize ~10% of publishers. Secular growth engines powered results — CTV grew over 50% year-over-year (ex-political), mobile app revenue accelerated (~25% in Q4), and emerging revenues (Activate/Commerce/AI) nearly doubled and now represent roughly 10–12% of total revenue.

grew over 50% year-over-year (ex-political), mobile app revenue accelerated (~25% in Q4), and emerging revenues (Activate/Commerce/AI) nearly doubled and now represent roughly 10–12% of total revenue. Near-term guidance is muted — Q1 revenue of $58–60M and adjusted EBITDA around break-even reflect lingering headwinds from a legacy DSP and seasonality, while potential upside from Google remedies or litigation remains uncertain and is excluded from the outlook.

PubMatic Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.19 million, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.58. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore boosted their target price on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 431,650 shares of company stock worth $3,434,455 in the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in PubMatic by 2,802.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

