PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.68% from the company’s previous close.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

PUBM stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,024. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $332,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,650 shares of company stock worth $3,434,455. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PubMatic by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

