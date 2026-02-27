Promising Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 27th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Eos Energy Enterprises, Spring Valley Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition, and Ventyx Biosciences are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and more company-specific risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

