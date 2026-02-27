Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $163.67 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

