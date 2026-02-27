Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

