Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Insider Anthony Hall Acquires 8,146 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Hall acquired 8,146 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$122.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$993,812.00.
Anthony Hall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Anthony Hall bought 9,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$114.41 per share, with a total value of A$1,029,690.00.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Anthony Hall bought 8,500 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$110.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$936,105.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Anthony Hall purchased 2,270 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$220.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$500,103.70.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Anthony Hall bought 2,250 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$221.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$499,275.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products.
