Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,286 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 29th total of 17,181 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,419,000 after purchasing an additional 224,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 229,159 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 30,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

