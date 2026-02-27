Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 29th total of 3,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of BPOPM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 4,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $25.98.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed‐rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

