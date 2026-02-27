Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 213.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Polaryx Therapeutics Stock Up 15.2%
Polaryx Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Polaryx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $48.91.
About Polaryx Therapeutics
