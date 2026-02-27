Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 213.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Polaryx Therapeutics Stock Up 15.2%

Polaryx Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Polaryx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”). Our therapeutic philosophy is centered on delivering safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our multi-modal approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs.

