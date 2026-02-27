Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 29003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
