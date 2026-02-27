Piper Sandler Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $167.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -643.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 317.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $141.56 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $790,119.20. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,555,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

