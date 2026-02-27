PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 968 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 29th total of 2,154 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 158.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,410,000.

Shares of TIPZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

