Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,520.40. This trade represents a 82.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 307,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

