Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.44 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Strong financial results and outlook: 2025 net revenue was $175.1M (up 217% YoY) with Q4 at $57.6M, and management guides 2026 revenue of $320M–$345M and expects to reach operating profitability excluding stock-based compensation beginning in Q3 2026 and cash-flow positivity in 2027.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 1,182,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,333. The company has a market cap of $897.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.51. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Management issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $320M–$345M and reiterated a target of operating profitability beginning in Q3 2026 and for the full year — guidance above street revenue consensus and a near‑term path to profitability are constructive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: EPS of ($0.08) vs. consensus ($0.09) and revenue $57.6M vs. $57.4M; FY2025 revenue jumped to $175.1M (≈217% YoY) and VOQUEZNA® prescriptions topped 1.1M — evidence of strong commercial traction. Q4 Results & Press Release (GlobeNewswire)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

