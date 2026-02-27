Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.
PPL stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,306. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC raised its price target to C$64 and upgraded Pembina to “outperform” (implies ~6.2% upside versus the C$60.27 reference). This is a clear buy-side endorsement that can lift sentiment. BayStreet.CA
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its price target to C$63 (about 4.5% above the C$60.27 reference) even while keeping a “hold” rating, signaling modest analyst confidence in near‑term cash flow. BayStreet.CA
- Positive Sentiment: Pembina green‑lit two pipeline projects, which supports future revenue and capacity growth assumptions used by investors. Project approvals tend to be viewed positively for midstream operators. MSN: Projects & Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Pembina filed its 2025 year‑end audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF — routine regulatory disclosure that provides full visibility into results and guidance but is not, by itself, directional. Financial Post: Year‑End Filings
- Neutral Sentiment: Pembina reported Q4 results showing C$0.78 EPS, C$1.91B revenue, a 25.7% net margin and 12.1% ROE — solid margins, though investors will parse underlying drivers (volumes, NGL prices, project timing) in the MD&A. Financial Post: Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina from “outperform” to “market perform” despite nudging its target to C$60 (slightly below the C$60.27 reference), which can temper upside expectations and prompt profit‑taking by some investors. BayStreet.CA TickerReport
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage headlines noted a dip in quarterly earnings, which may raise near‑term concerns about commodity and throughput trends; this weakness offsets some of the positive analyst moves. MSN: Projects & Earnings
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.
