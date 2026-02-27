Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.

PPL stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,306. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Positive Sentiment: CIBC raised its price target to C$64 and upgraded Pembina to “outperform” (implies ~6.2% upside versus the C$60.27 reference). This is a clear buy-side endorsement that can lift sentiment. BayStreet.CA

Pembina green‑lit two pipeline projects, which supports future revenue and capacity growth assumptions used by investors. Project approvals tend to be viewed positively for midstream operators. Neutral Sentiment: Pembina filed its 2025 year‑end audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF — routine regulatory disclosure that provides full visibility into results and guidance but is not, by itself, directional. Financial Post: Year‑End Filings

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$61.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

