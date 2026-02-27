Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
NYSE PBA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $44.60.
Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.50%.
Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.
The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.