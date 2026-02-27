Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.50%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

