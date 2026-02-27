Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Pelthos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Pelthos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).
