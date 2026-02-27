Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Financial Contrast

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 0 1 2.33 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 6 5 1 1 1.77

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.94%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $11.91, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -14.75% -7.08% -1.26% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.18% -2.84% -1.36%

Risk and Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $448.85 million 0.89 -$66.19 million ($1.01) -5.96 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.48 billion 1.02 -$4.24 million ($0.91) -14.56

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

