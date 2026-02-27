Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1262245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pattern Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Pattern Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pattern Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTRN

Pattern Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pattern Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.