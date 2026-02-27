Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 72.6% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of QSIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index composed of the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index, long positions in Nasdaq 100 Dividend futures, and US Treasurys. The objective is to provide 600% of the ordinary yield of the Nasdaq-100 Index in exchange for reduced participation in its price performance. QSIX was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

