OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIDS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 233,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key OrthoPediatrics News

Here are the key news stories impacting OrthoPediatrics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — OrthoPediatrics reported a loss of ($0.26) per share, beating the consensus loss of ($0.37), and delivered $61.61M in revenue, slightly above estimates; the beat on both EPS and revenue likely supported the stock move. MarketBeat: Q4 release

Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — OrthoPediatrics reported a loss of ($0.26) per share, beating the consensus loss of ($0.37), and delivered $61.61M in revenue, slightly above estimates; the beat on both EPS and revenue likely supported the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated FY2026 revenue target of $262M–$266M and flagged an accelerating “product innovation super-cycle” — management kept its revenue range roughly in line with street expectations and emphasized product momentum, which supports growth expectations. Seeking Alpha: Guidance & product cycle

Company reiterated FY2026 revenue target of $262M–$266M and flagged an accelerating “product innovation super-cycle” — management kept its revenue range roughly in line with street expectations and emphasized product momentum, which supports growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted strong revenue growth and encouraging operational commentary — management commentary on the call and the published transcript supported the view that commercial execution and product rollouts are picking up. Yahoo Finance: Q4 highlights Seeking Alpha: Call transcript

Earnings call highlighted strong revenue growth and encouraging operational commentary — management commentary on the call and the published transcript supported the view that commercial execution and product rollouts are picking up. Neutral Sentiment: Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences — presence at conferences increases investor access and visibility but is routine; it may help sustain interest if follow-up data or targets are presented. GlobeNewswire: Conference participation

Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences — presence at conferences increases investor access and visibility but is routine; it may help sustain interest if follow-up data or targets are presented. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and return on equity — despite the beats, OrthoPediatrics reported a negative net margin (~20%) and negative ROE; analysts still model a loss for the year, which limits valuation expansion until sustained profitability is shown. Zacks: Q4 loss & metrics

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.