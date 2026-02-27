Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Major Shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp Acquires 124,797 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 124,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,202.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,663,133 shares in the company, valued at $45,972,319.15. This trade represents a 3.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Engine Capital Management, Lp acquired 13,061 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $169,270.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 337,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,628. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

